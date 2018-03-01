Odisha: Boost for Naveen Patnaik as BJD wins Bijepur assembly bypolls

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday wrested the Bijepur Assembly constituency in Odisha from the Congress in a bypoll, with its candidate Rita Sahu winning nearly 57 per cent votes. The election was a litmus test for BJD’s 17-year rule in the state in face of BJP’s aggression to make inroads and Congress’s revival following years of organisational decay.

BJD’s Sahu secured 1,02,871 votes, defeating closest rival, Ashok Panigrahi of the BJP, by more than 41,000 votes. The BJP’s vote share doubled from roughly 30,000 in the 2014 Assembly elections. The Congress, which had retained the seat for the third consecutive time in 2014, had polled 53,290 votes in a tight contest against BJD’s Prasanna Acharya (52,832 votes) that year.

Hailing the victory, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the result would have an impact on the 2019 Assembly elections. “Such an enormous victory will make a great deal of difference to future elections,” Patnaik said.

In an apparent dig at the BJP, he said, “Odisha is a peaceful state. People will not stand for violence.”

Election to the seat was necessitated following the death of three-term MLA Subal Sahu from Congress, in August last year. The BJD had quickly projected his wife Rita as the candidate to cash in on any sympathy wave. The CM too had toured the constituency, raising stakes in the the state’s most important electoral contest after 2017 local body elections.

The BJD’s victory has come as a jolt for the BJP, which had sent several Union ministers for campaigning ahead of the bypoll. These include Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State (Rural Development) Ram Kripal Yadav, and Minister of State (Independent charge) Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh.

Pradhan also invested political capital in the election.

With the party performing well in Bijepur and many parts of Odisha in the February 2017 local body elections, there was also a perception that the BJP was slowly establishing a stronghold over western Odisha.

In September, BJP national president Amit Shah had set a target “Mission 120” for the state. BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya attributed BJD’s victory to Subal’s popularity, compassion for his wife, transfer of Congress votes, and money allegedly spent from chit-fund scam.

The Congress, which faced a major rout by finishing third, polled roughly 10 per cent of the votes garnered by the BJD. This is a reversal from its last three victories in the constituency, which came despite mandates for the BJD all over the state. Final numbers, to be confirmed by the election authorities, will reveal whether the party’s candidate, Pranay Sahu, will have to forfeit his deposit. Attributing Congress’s poor performance to late projection of candidate in the campaign, party spokesperson Pradeep Majhi said: “The party’s loss was the loss of farmers in Bijepur.”

According to political leaders, the two dominant voting communities in Bijepur — the Kultas (farmers) and the Mehers (weavers) — played a crucial role in the bypoll. Some BJD legislators concede privately that there was an attempt from the party to consolidate votes from the Kulta community. However, both Congress and BJP leaders dismissed the claim saying caste politics did not work in Odisha.

“BJP’s silence over Chhattisgarh’s appropriation of Mahanadi (waters) played a role in Barpalli block, while Bijepur’s farmers appreciated the state government’s announcement on the Gangadhar Meher Lift Canal System,” said party spokesperson Sasmit Patra, explaining why irrigation was a dominant issue that helped BJD and hurt BJP.

