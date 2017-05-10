Odisha: Bonda woman forced to pay bribe for C-section delivery in Malkangiri hospital

In picture, Bonda woman Adibari Namni (Express Photo) In picture, Bonda woman Adibari Namni (Express Photo)

A gynaecologist in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district was transferred out after a woman from Bonda tribe, one of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups, in Malkangiri district had to bribe him for C-section delivery as the doctor reportedly threatened her husband of stopping medicines if he failed to pay up.

Adibari Namni of Dantapada village in Bondaghati under Khairput block was brought for delivery to the hospital on May 5 by her husband Guru Sisa. Sisa had first taken her to Khairput community health centre but she had to be shifted to Malkangiri district headquarter hospital after her condition turned serious. Sisa alleged that gynaecologist Nirmal Nayak insisted on C-section on his wife and asked for Rs 5000. Sisha’s wife delivered two kids after a caesarean section in the hospital.

Though Sisha initially expressed his inability to pay the amount, he managed to give ome money and promised the doctor to pay the remaining amount later. When Sisa’s younger brother came to hospital on May 6, the doctor reportedly snatched Rs 2000 scholarship money that he was carrying.

After Sisa’s brother lodged a complaint with the CDMO Uday Shankar Mishra, the doctor was transferred and an inquiry ordered. “I am waiting for the inquiry report by ADMO after which action will be take,” said Dr Mishra.

