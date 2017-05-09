Odisha: BJD leaders speak out: Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet reshuffle lopsided, left many hurt

Naveen Patnaik had replaced 10 ministers. Naveen Patnaik had replaced 10 ministers.

A day after a massive rehuffle in his ministry, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik faced criticism from his partymen over a supposed lopsided expansion. On Sunday morning, 10 ministers had taken oath, a day after 10 ministers, including several Naveen loyalists, had resigned to work for the party ahead of the 2019 polls.

But with 18 of the 30 districts going unrepresented, several BJD leaders on Monday spoke out over the way the party had ignored them. In Sambalpur town, supporters of BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahi staged a demonstration protesting over her non-inclusion. “People of Sambalpur had some expectation and they have been hurt. So they are protesting,” said Panigrahi, a gynaecologist.

Expressing his unhappiness, Junagarh MLA and BJD spokesperson Dibya Shankar Mishra said the people of Kalahandi had hoped that the district would get a minister. “Earlier, it was represented by Pushpendra Singhdeo. I hope the CM would look into it,” said Mishra.

In Sundargarh, BJD workers said they may resign after tribal leader Mangala Kisan failed to make it to the ministry. Lalatendu Parida of the BJD’s Sundargarh district unit said several partymen may resign if Kisan is not inducted.

Party spokesperson Pratap Deb said the Chief Minister would look into the grievances of the party leaders.

