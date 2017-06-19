Odisha: BJD, Congress and BJP stage demonstrations over different issue

Representational Image/ PTI Photo Representational Image/ PTI Photo

It was a day of protests in Odisha on Monday as activists of the ruling BJD and the opposition Congress and BJP hit the streets on some issue or the other. While activists of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) the youth and students’ wings of the ruling BJD respectively, staged demonstration on the Mahanadi water dispute and special category status issue, Congress supporters held a protest demonstration seeking justice over gangrape and murder of a dalit widow in Dhenkanal district.

BJP activists hit the streets and held rallies against corruption in government work orders. BJD leaders and workers marched from the Special Circuit House here to the office of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) shouting slogans and burnt effigies of Union Minister V K Singh, who during his recent visit to Odisha had said the state does not require special category status.

The ruling party activists also raised the Mahanadi issue after Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industry Minister Amar Agarwal recently said that his government has constructed seven barrages to meet the water requirement of industries.

The state BJP activists today a staged demonstration demanding to know the total amount of percentage commission collected during the 17 years of BJD rule in Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently asked district collectors to stop corruption and illegal collection from contractors during execution of government works at block levels.

Congress activists raised the issue of the sensational gangrape and murder of a dalit widow in Dhenkanal district and demanded assistance to the woman’s family and trial of the case in a fast track court. Party workers staged demonstrations across the state alleging deteriorating law and order situation in the state where women are not safe.

A 45-year-old woman in Kankadahada area of Dhenkanal district was gangraped and killed on June 12. They alleged that the BJD government has failed to ensure safety and security of women and give them justice. As part of the agitation, demonstrations were also held at all district headquarters of the state by Congress women’s wing and ST-SC cell members.

