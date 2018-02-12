Odisha: Bijepur bypoll a prestige battle ahead of 2019 state polls

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

Looking to test their strength ahead of the state polls next year, BJD, BJP and Congress have started campaigning for the bypoll to Odisha’s Bijepur constituency scheduled to be held on February 24.

CM Naveen Patnaik and BJP chief Amit Shah are expected to hit the campaign trail for the bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent MLA from the Congress Subal Sahu in August.

The ruling BJD has recruited Sahu’s wife, Rita Sahu, and fielded her as its candidate for the bypoll.

“We are confident of a smooth victory,” said BJD spokesperson and MP Pratap Keshari Deb. The BJD has assigned around 15 MLAs to observe different gram panchayats in the constituency, and more MLAs are expected to join as observers, BJD sources said.

Meanwhile, the BJP seeks to make the bypoll a referendum on the Naveen Patnaik government. The party has fielded Ashok Panigrahi, who won from Bijepur on a BJD ticket in the 2000 state polls. Panigrahi joined BJP in October after BJD recruited Rita Sahu. Asked why BJP recruited a former BJD member for Bijepur, party spokesman Sajjan Sharma said, “All non-Congress people, who believe in our party, are welcome”.

Congress, which retained the seat in the past three state polls, has fielded local leader Pranay Sahu. The party, which has been seen as ceding space to BJP as the principal opposition, will be looking to make a comeback with a victory in Bijepur.

