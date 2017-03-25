Odisha: Assembly adopts resolution to hike Paddy MSP to Rs 2930/quintal

The Odisha Assembly on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution recommending the state govenrment to urge the Centre to increase the MSP of common paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal. The House supported the resolution moved by Agriculture Minister Pradeep Kumar Maharathy and said the farmers should get appropriate price for paddy. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy had been only Rs 1470 per qintal which was much less than the input cost.

Maharathy said the state govenrment had written three letters to the Centre seeking hike in the MSP to Rs 2500 per quintal. But, the central govenrment fixed the MSP for paddy at Rs 1470 per quintal. “The MSP being fixed by the Govenernment of India is not commensurate with the rising cost of inputs such as seeds, fertiliser, manure, micro nutrient, irrigation charges and hiring of farm machinary for paddy being incurred by farmers in our state,” Maharathy said.

Maharathy in his resolution wanted the MSP for paddy should be Rs 2500 per qunital. However, the price quoted by agriculture minister was not accepted by the government chief whip Ananta Das, who moved an amendment for making the MSP at Rs 2930 per quintal of paddy.

Das said the MSP for paddy should be Rs 2930 per quintal as the farmers have to spend Rs 2344 to produce one quintal of paddy. “Rs 2930 is perfect as it gives 25 per cent extra to farmers on their investment to produce one quintal of paddy,” Das said.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress, however, said that the MSP for paddy should be Es 3516 per quintal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting at Bargarh had promised to give one-and-half-times more to the farmers on their expenditure to produce food grains. “Therefore, I have demanded that Rs 3516 should be the MSP per quintal of paddy in accodance to the Prime Minister’s promise,” Mishra said. T The agriculture minister, however, rejected Mishra’s proposal on the grounds that the Centre would reject it because they (Centre) were reluctant to increase the MSP to Rs 2500 per quintal of paddy. Maharathy, however, said he supported the price quoted by the govenrment chief whip. Mishra volunteered to withdrew his amendment as he wanted a unanimity for adoption of the resolution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now