Odisha: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 1,000 sculptures of Santa Claus

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created around 1,000 sculptures of Santa Claus in Odisha during the Christmas weekend in an attempt to create a world record. He, along with 35 students, created around 1,000 sculptures of Santa Claus using a huge amount of sand.

A sculpture of Jesus Christ along with Mother Mary attracted the attention of many at the beach. In 2012, in a similar record, Pattnaik and his team created 500 sculptures of Santa Claus and in 2015, Pattnaik created a national record by making a 45-feet high sculpture of Santa Claus.