Odisha: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 1,000 sculptures of Santa Claus

In 2015, Sudarshan Pattnaik created a national record by making a 45-feet high sculpture of Santa Claus.

By: ANI | Bhubaneshwar | Published:December 26, 2016 9:14 am
Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created around 1,000 sculptures of Santa Claus in Odisha during the Christmas weekend in an attempt to create a world record. He, along with 35 students, created around 1,000 sculptures of Santa Claus using a huge amount of sand.

 

A sculpture of Jesus Christ along with Mother Mary attracted the attention of many at the beach. In 2012, in a similar record, Pattnaik and his team created 500 sculptures of Santa Claus and in 2015, Pattnaik created a national record by making a 45-feet high sculpture of Santa Claus.

