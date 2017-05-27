Odisha anganwadi worker with Rs 6500, monthly salary is crorepati in 9 years of service

Currently, Sourendri Dhal gets a salary of Rs 6500 a month. (File) Currently, Sourendri Dhal gets a salary of Rs 6500 a month. (File)

Odisha vigilance sleuths Saturday found disproportionate assets of more than Rs 2 crore from a woman anganwadi worker of coastal Kendrapara district with a monthly salary of Rs 6500.

Sourendri Dhal, who joined as anganwadi worker in Balabhadrapur village of Kendrapara’s Pattamundai block in 2008 with a remuneration of Rs.4,500 per month was alleged to have amassed wealth disproportionate to her known source of income. Currently she gets a salary of Rs 6500 a month.

During search at her paternal house and her office room, the vigilance officials found documents of a triple storied building in Bhubaneswar, 13 plots worth Rs 1.7 crore, 3 SUVs and a pick-up vehicle, several life insurance polices worth Rs 2.33 crore. The sleuths also found that she had started a chhatua mix factory that was supplying for consumption to anganwadi centres.

The anganwadi workers are involved in planning and implementation of the supplementary nutrition programme of the children between 0 and 6 years as well as lactating and pregnant mothers at respective anganwadi centres. They also do local procurement of food materials.

