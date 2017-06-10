Odisha: 8 dead, 2 injured after truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Jagatsinghpur

Residents of the area have sought immediate arrest of the driver who fled from the spot after the accident. (Source: Google Maps) Residents of the area have sought immediate arrest of the driver who fled from the spot after the accident. (Source: Google Maps)

At least eight people have been killed and two others critically injured after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur. The accident took place at Chandol when the victims, residents of Machhagaon, were returning after attending ceremonial ‘Snana Purnima’ ritual at Nemala.

Inspector in-Charge of Jagatsinghpur police station, Rajnikant Mishra, told PTI that seven people died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The injured were at first taken to the district headquarters hospital. However, soon after their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, police said.

Residents of the area have sought immediate arrest of the driver who fled from the spot after the accident. He is still absconding. Demanding compensation for the kin of those who were killed and injured, locals also staged a blockade on Jagatsinghpur-Machhagaon Road, reported PTI. To avoid any untoward incident, police have deployed additional force in the area to maintain law and order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd