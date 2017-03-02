Odisha: 7 students taken ill after consuming food at school

At least seven students of a central government run residential school near Kendrapara were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning, officials said today.

The students of Jawahar Novodyayaa Vidyalay were taken to district headquarters hospital after they fell sick last night and discharged this morning.

Doctors at the hospital said the students might have taken food that contained some toxic substance.

The authorities of the school run by Union HRD Ministry are trying to ascertain the cause of the students’ illness, officials said.