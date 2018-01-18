Odisha: 50 motorcycles reduced to ashes

The truck was transporting a consignment of 50 motorcycles from Haridwar to Jeypore in Odisha. (Google maps) The truck was transporting a consignment of 50 motorcycles from Haridwar to Jeypore in Odisha. (Google maps)

Fifty motorcycles loaded in a container truck were reduced to ashes on the outskirt of Bhawanipatna town in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday, police said.

The driver of the truck had parked the vehicle near a petrol pump along NH 26 and was taking rest due to thick fog when he got burning smell and noticed smoke billowing out of the closed container, police said.

On opening the lock of the container, the driver found the bikes charred with smoke coming out. The fire brigade was called all the bikes had been charred by the time they reached the spot, the police said.

The truck was transporting a consignment of 50 motorcycles from Haridwar to Jeypore in Odisha for delivery to a dealer, police said adding investigation was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

