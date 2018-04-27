Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Odisha: 5-year-old raped by two minors

Odisha: 5-year-old raped by two minors

The minors, who are in police custody, are believed to be aged 11 and 13. They allegedly raped the five-year-old on their school premises after luring her with soft drinks.

Written by Sampad Patnaik | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: April 27, 2018 4:49:01 am
odisha news, minor rape case, minor girl raped, odisha rape case, odisha minor rape, POCSO Act, naveen patnaik, indian express news The school was empty for summer vacation, following the state government’s orders.(Representational)

Two minor boys allegedly raped a five-year-old girl on Wednesday evening in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The girl’s mother complained on Thursday alleging rape.

The minors, who are in police custody, are believed to be aged 11 and 13. They allegedly raped the five-year-old on their school premises after luring her with soft drinks. The school was empty for summer vacation, following the state government’s orders.

“We are awaiting medical reports of the girl and the boys before we can initiate action”, said Jagatsinghpur SDPO Sujogya Mishra.

While conceding that there has been a “disturbing” jump in number of sexual assaults on minor girls in Odisha, DGP R P Sharma on Wednesday said, “A Crime Branch study in the month of April has revealed that in 92.5 per cent cases the rapist is related to the victim.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now