Odisha: 5-year-old raped by two minors

Two minor boys allegedly raped a five-year-old girl on Wednesday evening in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The girl’s mother complained on Thursday alleging rape.

The minors, who are in police custody, are believed to be aged 11 and 13. They allegedly raped the five-year-old on their school premises after luring her with soft drinks. The school was empty for summer vacation, following the state government’s orders.

“We are awaiting medical reports of the girl and the boys before we can initiate action”, said Jagatsinghpur SDPO Sujogya Mishra.

While conceding that there has been a “disturbing” jump in number of sexual assaults on minor girls in Odisha, DGP R P Sharma on Wednesday said, “A Crime Branch study in the month of April has revealed that in 92.5 per cent cases the rapist is related to the victim.”

