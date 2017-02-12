Odisha: 14 candidates in Jajpur Zilla Parishad elections have no property

At least 14 candidates in the fray for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections in Jajpur district have declared that they don’t have any property or bank deposit while four others in the fray are ‘crorepatis’. The 14 candidates contesting for the Jajpur Zilla Parishad election have declared that they don’t have any land, house, bank deposit or property as per the affidavits submitted by them while filing nomination papers.

There are 141 candidates in the fray for the 39 ZP seats in Jajpur.

However, as many as four ‘crorepatis’ are in the fray for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections in the district, while five others contesting for the ZP elections own assets worth over Rs 50 lakh, according to affidavits furnished by the contestants to the State Election Commission.

There has, however, been a drop in the number of candidates facing trial in criminal cases this time. Of the 141 candidates in the fray, only 20 of them have declared criminal cases against themselves.