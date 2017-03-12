Odisha: 11 BJP leaders suspended for assaulting party vice-president Sameer Mohanty

Senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra and 10 others were suspended from the party for allegedly assaulting Odisha party vice-president Sameer Mohanty during Sambalpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) election Sunday. BJP state president Basant Panda announced suspension of Mishra, state executive member Nauri Nayak and nine newly elected ZP members for six years.

The members were suspended for their alleged involvement in the assault of Sameer Mohanty, who was an observer for ZP chairperson election, Panda said.

Mishra, a former state minister, however, said he had no role in the incident and condemned the attack.

The action against the party leader comes after Mohanty was injured in a scuffle between two groups at the party office in Sambalpur, where he had gone as an observer.

“The party had unanimously decided a candidate for the post of ZP chairman but some party activists wanted their nominee to be considered for the post,” Mohanty said.

“Though there was resentment among some activists, it is purely an internal matter which will be sorted out,” he said.

No police complaint was lodged yet regarding the incident.