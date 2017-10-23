October 25 Trinamool Congress meeting: Party reshuffle likely

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File)

All eyes are on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, ahead of a high-level party meeting to be held on October 25, in which she is likely to reshuffle the organisation and stress on teamwork after senior leader Mukul Roy’s exit.

At the meeting, the chief minister may also decide on the road map for TMC, keeping in mind the panchayat polls next year and Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

According to senior party leaders, they are expecting teamwork to be stressed upon, with young faces likely to be part of the party’s leadership. Though many leaders have stated that Roy’s exit would not hamper the Trinamool Congress, they are not keen on taking chances.

“Mamata Banerjee is our leader, and we are all looking forward to her decisions on the organisation. While Mukul Roy was here, stress was on individual leadership, and in most cases district leaders and teamwork was ignored. But we expect things to change now,” said a senior leader close to Mamata.

“Already we have seen a mix of ages in the party’s leadership. It is to be seen whether youth faces including Abhishek Banerjee get a leading role in preparations for the upcoming panchayat polls,” said the leader. On August 28, in a rally in Esplanade organized by the party student wing, Mamata had stated she wants at least five organisers in every booth, hailing from colleges and universities.

According to insiders, the party aims at bringing up more youth leaders before the Lok Sabha polls. However, senior leaders like Subrata Bakshi and Partha Chatterjee are expected to be at the helm of party affairs.

Apart from strengthening the party at the grassroots level, the October 25 meeting is also aimed at making plans so leaders do not join the Roy camp. So far, Roy has not been able to make a show of his following within the TMC. According to a TMC insider, the party is wary of Roy’s skills as a strategist, and wants to thwart him from the very beginning by allegedly identifying leaders expected to be loyal to Roy and taking action.

Once the number two of TMC, Roy had announced his separation from the party on September 25.

