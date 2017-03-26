Objective is to rid India of casteism, corruption, Cong, says Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah. (ANI photo) BJP national president Amit Shah. (ANI photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said the key objective of his party is to build a strong India, which is “free from casteism, corruption, regionalism and the Congress”.

“The objective is to build a strong India which is free from casteism, corruption, regionalism as well as the Congress. The party workers will dedicatedly contribute towards achieving this target,” he said.

Shah was addressing BJP workers on the concluding day of the three-day state-level ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shatabdi Karyakarta Vistar’ workshop.

He said the BJP plans to expand its footprint in the birth centenary year of Jana Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and is observing the birth centenary year of Upadhyay as the year of the party’s national work expansion scheme.

“Therefore, the workers will have to shoulder the responsibility of expanding the party’s base at the grassroots level,” he was quoted as saying in a BJP release.

The event was not open to the media. Shah said it was of paramount importance to the BJP and the scheme would succeed only with the utmost dedication of the party workers. He also called upon party workers to take the policies and programmes of the BJP as well as the Haryana government to the grassroots-level.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government was following the ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Of the 120 welfare schemes launched in the state, most have already been implemented while the remaining were in progress, he said.

The new enterprises promotion policy was framed to attract and promote businesses in the state, he added. Earlier, Khattar, state Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, Finance Minister Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu, state BJP chief Subhash Barala, senior party leaders Suresh Bhatt and Anil Jain welcomed Shah.

On his way back to Delhi, the BJP chief had brief stopovers at Karnal and Panipat, where he was greeted by the party workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now