OBC sub-categorisation panel seeks second extension, cites ‘voluminous’ task

Justice (Retd) G Rohini. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Justice (Retd) G Rohini. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) sub-categorisation Commission, headed by Justice (Retd) Rohini, has sought a second extension of its term citing the “voluminous” nature of its task. The Commission, set up on October 2, 2017 with the politically significant job of sub-categorising 5,000-odd castes in the central OBC list within three months, recently sent a request for another extension of its term.

The Union Cabinet had earlier extended the time given to the panel for submission of its report from January 2018 to April 2, 2018. “We have received a request from the Commission for a second extension as they are yet to finish their work,” said an official from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The five-member panel was given the task of sub-categorising all the castes in the central OBC list to ensure a “more equitable distribution”of opportunities in central government jobs and educational institutions. The panel was set up under article 340 of the Constitution which was used 25 years ago for setting up the Mandal Commission that recommended 27 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward classes in higher education and government jobs.

The OBC sub-categorisation panel’s appointment is seen as a political move by the BJP to reach out to the non-dominant OBCs and thus undercut the hold of regional parties on the OBC voter base.

Sources in the Commission said that it has had to sift through “voluminous amount” of data for the last three years on recruitment of various categories of OBCs in government jobs and admissions in higher educational institutions.

“We have sought data from all universities, IIMS, IITs, engineering and medical colleges as well as from all central government departments, PSUs, and public sector banks and financial institutions. Now that all the data is here, we need some time to examine it before we can come up with our report,” the source said.

Presently, several big states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh do not have earmarked sub-quotas for the extremely backward classes leading to the benefits of reservation being enjoyed by mostly the socially and politically dominant OBC groups.

