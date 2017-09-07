OBC leader Alpesh Thakor rules out AAP as an alternative in Gujarat

Alpesh Thakor (File) Alpesh Thakor (File)

Keeping both Congress and BJP guessing on whom will he support in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakor has ruled out Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a political option in the state. With this, Thakor has also announced a ‘Maha Sammelan’ of OBC/ST/SC communities in state capital Gandhinagar on October 2 where he promised to declare his next strategy for the assembly elections which includes support to either of the two main political parties in the state, Congress or BJP.

Even as Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel has given clear indications of supporting Congress in the assembly elections, all eyes are now on Thakor, if which party he will voice his support to. Getting into political action after a considerable span of time, Thakor addressed a press conference in Ahmedabad at the office of his outfit OBC/ST/SC Ekta Manch to declare his upcoming plans.

“We are seeking opinion of all our supporters on whom to support in the elections – Congress or BJP or whether to do politics at all or not. Currently we have made preparations of booth level management of 108 assembly constituencies in the state. Our representatives are active in more than 200 talukas of the state…One thing is certain that our support will be to a party which gives maximum participation to the backward classes,” said Thakor.

“And on October 2, during our Swabhiman Maha Sammelan in Gandhinagar, we will make our decision public. More than 5 lakh people will attend that convention,” Thakor added.

When asked if he is not considering supporting AAP, Thakor said, “I have responsibility of a huge mumber of people in the state. And I do not want to misguide them. In Gujarat, there are only two political parties, Congress and BJP. No other option is available with people.” Thakor also said that between September 24 and October 2, OSS Ekta Manch will organise 21 conventions in different parts of Gujarat before holding the Maha Sammelan in Gandhinagar.

