OBC ‘creamy layer’ income ceiling raised to eight lakh rupees in Maharashtra

The decision will benefit students representing OBC,  Special Backward Caste and Nomadic Tribe categories in education scholarships and other benefits. The decision follows a similar decision taken by the Centre.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Published: December 14, 2017 6:02 am
Maharashtra government Wednesday decided to raise the backward class ‘creamy layer’ income ceiling from Rs 6 lakh to 8 lakh. The decision was announced by Cabinet Minister Ram Shinde, who holds the portfolio of OBC.
