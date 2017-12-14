OBC ‘creamy layer’ income ceiling raised to eight lakh rupees in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government Wednesday decided to raise the backward class ‘creamy layer’ income ceiling from Rs 6 lakh to 8 lakh. The decision was announced by Cabinet Minister Ram Shinde, who holds the portfolio of OBC.

The decision will benefit students representing OBC, Special Backward Caste and Nomadic Tribe categories in education scholarships and other benefits. The decisOBC ion follows a similar decision taken by the Centre.

