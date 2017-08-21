O Panneerselvam takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

O. Panneerselvam swears-in as Deputy CM at Raj bhawan. (Source: ANI photo) O. Panneerselvam swears-in as Deputy CM at Raj bhawan. (Source: ANI photo)

Six months after resigning as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam was on Monday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state as the rivals factions of the party decided to unite. He was administered oath by Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan. Panneerselvam was allocated Fiancne portfolio. The cabinet reshuffle will soon take place. Former minister K Pandiarajan was also sworn in as Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture.

The two factions of the AIADMK merged, six months after they split following the death of then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Paneerselvam was made the Coordinator of the merged AIADMK. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami will be the Joint Coordinator, the Chief Minister announced at a brief function at the party headquarters while announcing the merger.

The factional feud began in February after Panneerselvam revolted against Sasikala. The former chief minister had said that he was forced to resign from his post and asserted that only a person desired by people and cadres should succeed him in the government and party. After this, Panneerselvam was immediately sacked from the top party post of treasurer, marking the birth of the rebel AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction.

Subsequently, Sasikala named Palaniswami as Legislature Party Leader as she herself had to go to Bengaluru to serve a prison sentence following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

(With inputs from agencies)

