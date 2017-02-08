Governor Vidyasagar Rao likely to meet Sasikala, AIADMK MLAs tomorrow: Reports

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Tamil Nadu, Governor Vidyasagar Rao will meet party general secretary VK Sasikala and MLAs on Thursday, February 9, as reported by NDTV. Meanwhile, AIADMK has cancelled plans to send MLAs to meet President Pranab Mukherjee. Earlier in the day, Raj Bhavan announced that the Governor will leave for Chennai tomorrow afternoon.

The Governor has been in Mumbai, since his return from Delhi on Monday night. This evening, he attended a scheduled event in Mumbai. Political crisis looms large over Tamil Nadu after O Panneerselvam last night dropped a bombshell, saying that he

was forced to resign as Chief Minister to make way for AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala, who waits to be sworn in for

the top job.

Panneerselvam chose to break his silence on the happenings in the party ever since the death of his mentor on December 5, saying he was being “insulted” by senior ministers and leaders who sought to “undermine” him after electing him the Chief Minister.

