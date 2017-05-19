O Panneerselvam meets PM Narendra Modi, seeks funds for drought-hit TN

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File)

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss state-specific issues, including pending Central funds. In light of the severe drought in the state, Panneerselvam sought funds to ensure availability of drinking water and water for agricultural practices. In the 30-minute long meeting, the three-time chief minister also raised issues regarding exempting the state from the ambit of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and the setting up of a Cauvery management board.

“There were no discussions on politics of the state, however, I put forth state-specific issues including funds that has been pending,” Panneerselvam told PTI. He submitted a memorandum on the same to the Prime Minister.

Panneerselvam said PM Modi assured he would look into farmers’ issues in the drought-hit state as well. “The PM also assured that he would take note of issues of farmers who are affected by severe drought,” OPS said, reported PTI. Farmers had protested in the national capital for over a month days earlier this year seeking drought-relief measures.

Separately, members of the OPS camp had approached the EC today regarding the use of the AIADMK office being used by the Sasikala Nataraj faction. The members claimed Sasikala was elevated to chief of the party in an ‘undemocratic’ manner, PTI reported.

