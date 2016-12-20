O Panneerselvam meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 22,000 crore aid for Vardah

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI photo Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI photo

In his first visit to the national capital after taking charge as Chief Minister following J Jayalalithaa’s death, O Panneerselvam on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the Bharat Ratna for the former chief minister.

He did not reply to questions on the demand of a section of AIADMK leaders that Jayalalithaa’s aide V K Sasikala take over as general secretary of the party and head the state government.

Panneerselvam also demanded that a life-size bronze statue of Jayalalithaa be installed in the Parliament complex. A Tamil Nadu government statement said Modi had assured the CM of early action on his request and on issues raised in the memorandum handed over to the Prime Minister.

The 58-page memorandum, largely a rehash of the memorandum submitted by Jayalalithaa to the PM in June, demands lifting of the ban on Jallikattu, formation of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, restoration of water level in Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet, inter-linking of peninsular rivers, retrieval of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka and restoration of traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

He also demanded financial assistance of about Rs 22,000 crore for relief work in the wake of Cyclone Vardah. “We have requested them (Centre) to release Rs 1,000 crore immediately, “ Panneerselvam told reporters.

