Delhi confidential: Touching Gesture

O Panneerselvam O Panneerselvam

On Monday, O Panneerselvam made his first visit to the national capital after taking over as Tamil Nadu CM following J Jayalalithaa’s death, and took extreme care to ensure that some things remained at the Tamil Nadu House here as they were before her death. He did not stay in the suite room, called the CM suite and often used by Jayalalithaa when she was in Delhi. He stayed in room number 105-106 instead. He did not also take the special lift constructed outside the building for Jayalalithaa’s convenience. He used the common elevator instead.

Four Plus Two

The NIA almost missed mentioning the possibility of six terrorists in its chargesheet in the Pathankot attack case. The initial chargesheet, prepared by the investigating officer, mentioned only four terrorists attacking the airbase in January and was silent on two more, whose presence was asserted by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament. It was a couple of days before the chargesheet was filed that senior officers noticed the “blooper” and inserted the line that investigations regarding the other two would continue even though no evidence was found to establish that they existed.

Condoling Terror

The assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey reverberated in New Delhi on Tuesday, as the Russian embassy kept a condolence book. The first to arrive and sign the book was Turkey’s charge d’affairs. Ambassadors from Syria, Israel, Egypt and China followed suit. Diplomats from Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Spain, Poland, Bhutan, Mexico, Colombia, Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, Sudan and Morocco were among the others. The Indian side was represented by the Minister of State for External Affairs) M J Akbar. The waiting period in the queues at the embassy’s entrance extended up to 45 minutes in the last hours before closing. Due to enquiries and condolences from several other embassies, the Russian embassy is considering keeping the condolence book for another day.