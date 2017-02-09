O Panneerselvam has worked ‘wisely’ as CM, public support with him: Tamil Nadu BJP

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo) BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo)

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP today defended O Panneerselvam in the ongoing power tussle within the ruling AIADMK, saying he has worked “wisely” during the past two months and accused his party leadership of creating “confusion” in the state in its bid to capture power. Speaking to reporters here, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan said Governor C Vidyasagar Rao did the “right thing” by not visiting Tamil Nadu earlier and thereby, not coming under the influence of anyone before he arrives at any decision. “According to us, Panneerselvam was acting wisely for the past two months. He faced challenges like Vardah cyclone, Jallikattu agitation and handled these situations in a proper way. We are asking as a state party, why they are in a hurry?” she asked.

Answering the question herself, Soundararajan, without naming AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala-led group, accused it of trying to create “confusion” in its bid to capture power by replacing Panneerselvam.

“Public support is with Panneerselvam. But unfortunately, in democracy (only) numbers speak… The BJP is with the people of the state,” she added.

Fissures within the ruling AIADMK were wide open after caretaker Chief Minister Panneerselvam raised a banner of revolt against party leadership on Tuesday, saying he was forced to resign from his post to pave way for elevation of Sasikala.

Sasikala was elected AIADMK legislature unit leader on Sunday with Panneerselvam himself proposing her name to the post.