O Panneerselvam faction announces candidate for RK Nagar by-poll

The faction of the AIADMK, led by O Panneerselvam, announced E Madusudanan as its candidate for the RK Nagar by-election that will be held on April 12. “The Parliamentary Board has unanimously decided to field presidium chairman E Madusudanan for the RK Nagar by-poll,” Panneerselvam told reporters in.

The entry of Madusudanan, expelled from the AIADMK along with Panneerselvam by its general secretary VK Sasikala following a revolt last month, makes the contest three-sided. The ruling AIADMK has fielded its deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, while the DMK has nominated N Maruthuganesh for the by-election, necessitated by the death of sitting member and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who has recently launched the ‘MGR Amma Deepa Peravai’ outfit, is also likely to join the poll fray.

