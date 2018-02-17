Agreed for AIADMK merger on PM Modi’s insistence, reveals O Panneerselvam 

The statement also validates the speculations that the AIADMK deal was reached after several rounds of negotiations with the blessings of the BJP. (Source: ANI) The statement also validates the speculations that the AIADMK deal was reached after several rounds of negotiations with the blessings of the BJP. (Source: ANI)

Deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday admitted that he agreed for a merger with the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK faction on the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Panneerselvam’s revelation comes almost six months after both the warring factions of the AIADMK struck a merger deal under which Palaniswami was made the Chief Minister while Panneerselvam his deputy.

“PM Modi told me to save party you should merge both AIADMK factions. I agreed but said that I will not become a minister and will only take party position. PM said ‘no no, you should be a minister and continue with politics,’ and that is why today I am a minister,” OPS was quoted as saying by ANI. He was addressing a AIADMK party meeting in Theni.

The statement also validates the speculations that the AIADMK deal was reached after several rounds of negotiations with the blessings of the BJP.

*TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Theni:* “When I met PM Narendra Modi, he recalled a meeting between him and Amma during their luncheon where he told me that Amma spoke a lot about me (Panneerselvam). PM then told me to take up the ministership in Tamil Nadu. #OPS pic.twitter.com/qjZ2wjS9hC — Akshaya Nath (@Akshayanath) February 16, 2018

Panneerselvam also made some startling revelations, claiming that he endured all sorts of harassment post the death of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. “The problems I faced, harassment I faced was limitless. If anybody else would have been in my place he would have committed suicide. I faced it all only because of Amma,” OPS said.

In February last year, former CM Panneerselvam had revolted and attempted to split the AIADMK, claiming that he compelled to resign from his post and humiliated while holding the high office. Following his revolt, the then AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala dismissed him from the post of party treasurer.

A month after the merger, the united AIADMK moved to consolidate its position by sacking its jailed interim general secretary V K Sasikala from the top post. At a general council meeting, the ruling group, headed by CM Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, announced that the late Jayalalithaa would be the party’s permanent general secretary.

With ANI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd