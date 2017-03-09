O Panneerselvam contests state report on J Jayalalithaa’s death time

O Panneerselvam with J Jayalalithaa. (File Photo) O Panneerselvam with J Jayalalithaa. (File Photo)

O Panneerselvam on Wednesday contested the time of J Jayalalithaa’s death, released by the state government, and claimed he was informed about her demise nearly five hours earlier. A report, made by AIIMS doctors involved in Jayalalithaa’s treatment and released by the state, said she was declared dead at 11.30 pm on December 5, but Panneerselvam said he was informed about it between 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

“I immediately rushed to the hospital to inquire about the details with V K Sasikala and her family. They said there was no announcement. Finally, the announcement came around 11.30 pm,” he said, ending his one-day hunger strike in Chennai on Wednesday.

He sought a judicial probe into the hospitalisation and treatment of Jayalalithaa and a CBI inquiry into happenings at her Poes Garden home before her hospitalisation on September 22.

He and his supporters observed the hunger strike in Chennai and other places in the state and Puducherry.

As the Panneerselvam camp intensified its attack on interim party chief Sasikala recently, the state government made public the treatment records of Jayalalithaa on Monday.

Panneerselvam did not reveal who told him about the death over five hours before it was officially declared.

Panneerselvam on Wednesday said he would file a case against state health secretary J Radhakrishnan for saying that his approval had been taken before ending Jayalalithaa’s treatment. “Radhakrishnan did not contact me. If he does not take his statement back, I will file a case against him,” he said.

Panneerselvam repeated that no leader, including him, was allowed to meet Jayalalithaa during her treatment.