O Panneerselvam clarifies on speculation of alliance with BJP

Former chief minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam Saturday clarified that his faction of the party will take a decision on alliance with any political party after the dates of the local body polls are announced. The clarification came after he earlier tweeted that the faction will take a decision on allying with the BJP for the civic polls.

We mean that only after the announcement of Local body elections we will think about the Alliance with any political party. http://t.co/G1ZeoV3UBT — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) May 20, 2017

Panneerselvam had met prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday and is learnt to have discussed the political developments in the state. Merger negotiations between the Palanisamy and Panneerselvam factions have hit a roadblock. Panneerselvam has appealed to the Election Commission to initiate a separate investigation into the bribery allegations surrounding Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran. He also questioned the elevation of Sasikala as the party’s general secretary submitting more proof to the poll panel.

The meeting came even as actor Rajinikanth dropped hints about his joining politics. He appealed to his fans to be ready for ‘war’ at the right time as he slammed corruption in the state. He said ‘we all have to work together’ to change the system.

