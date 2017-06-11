O Panneerselvam announces dissolution of panel for holding merger talks

Panneerselvam’s announcement at a meeting of party functionaries here came after senior party leaders pressed him for a decision in this regard. (PTI/File) Panneerselvam’s announcement at a meeting of party functionaries here came after senior party leaders pressed him for a decision in this regard. (PTI/File)

Rebel AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday announced dissolving a seven-member panel formed in April to hold merger talks with the rival AIADMK (Amma) faction headed by Chief Minister K Panaliswami. Panneerselvam’s announcement at a meeting of party functionaries here came after senior party leaders pressed him for a decision in this regard. A cheer went up from the cadre after he made the announcement, sources in the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction said.

“He announced that the panel stands dissolved,” a source said.

