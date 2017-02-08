Top stories at 9 am, Feb 8: O Panneerselvam sacked as AIADMK treasurer, PM Modi mocks Rahul, Trump and Modi discuss H1B visas

O Panneerselvam O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam sacked as AIADMK treasurer after rebellion against Sasikala

O Panneerselvam was removed as the AIADMK treasurer minutes after he launched a rebellion against VK Sasikala, who was made the legislative party head of the AIADMK on Sunday. Dindigul Sreenivasan was appointed in his place. The acting CM said he was forced to step down, while Sasikala denied any problems within the party. She also said that Panneerselvam will be expelled and accused opposition DMK as the main party behind the revolt. Click here to read more.

Day after earthquake, PM Modi says: Mother earth sad after (Rahul) saw virtue of service in scam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress, on Tuesday for not taking steps against black money in the past for fear of an electoral backlash. He also took a jibe at the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his remark that there would be an earthquake were he to speak on the demonetisation move. He criticised the Congress for attributing all the contributions made to the country to the Gandhi family and neglecting the contribution of leaders like Veer Savarkar and Bhagat Singh. Click here to read more

Donald Trump and PM Modi talked H1-B visas, Pakistan terror and South China Sea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks over the phone with the US President Donald Trump and expressed his concern over the proposed changes to the H1B visa programme. The two also discussed Pakistan as Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism as a challenge confronting India. The US President also brought up the issue of the South China Sea and America’s interest in ensuring freedom of navigation in international waters. Click here to read more

Using fictitious names, Lashkar operates bank accounts in Pakistan

The Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, the charitable arm of the internationally-proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, has been raising funds through bank accounts under pseudonyms.Even though the FIF’s bank accounts were ordered shut in 2015 — and is subjected to surveillance by the intelligence services of several countries — the account’s operations evaded international anti-money laundering and countering-terror financing monitors. Click here to read more

Delhi batsman Mohit Ahlawat scores 300 in a T20 match

Mohit Ahlawat, 21, became the first batsman in the world to score a 300 in a T20 match on Tuesday. The Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman smashed a whopping 39 sixes and 14 boundaries on his way to the total. Though the match was only a local event, no player has ever crossed the 200-run-mark in international or domestic T20 matches. Click here to read more

