Sasikala to AIADMK officials: ‘We believe Governor will uphold Constitution, democracy’

Sasikala giving list of MLAs to Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Sasikala giving list of MLAs to Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

The feud in Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK escalated on Friday after party general secretary VK Sasikala sacked party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan, who later wrote to the Election Commission not to recognise her as the party general secretary. In the letter he said, she was not elected to the post as per party by-laws. Meanwhile, Sasikala told AIADMK officials today that the party believes the Governor will uphold Constitution and democracy.

Caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in the meantime, told the media that nobody can hijack the party, which was developed as a huge Banyan tree. “Even if an attempt is made, we won’t let it happen,” he said. Sacked leader Madhusudhanan also echoed similar sentiments when he said, “AIADMK was formed to protest against family politics but now it has gone in family politics. We won’t let it happen.”

READ: Tamil Nadu crisis LIVE: Stalemate in the state for 9 months, says Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin slammed the ruling party for the chaos, even as he met Governor Vidyasagar Rao submitting the memorandum regarding establishment of a government in the state. “Present dispensation is not even being able to undertake local body election in the state. There has been no administration work for nearly 9 months. There’s standstill in state. DMK raised the issue and now Governor must initiate a govt’s establishment,” he told the media present there.

Earlier in the day, in a bid to send a strong message to her detractors, Sasikala sacked Madusudhanan from the primary membership of the party, a day after he switched over to the rebel camp led by caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. In the meantime, Madhusudhanan rallied support for Panneerselvam, saying he wanted to “safeguard” the party. “To protect AIADMK, everybody should join hands with OPS (Panneerselvam),” he had said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd