O Panneerselvam: AIADMK should not be controlled by one family, Jayalalithaa’s death must be probed

A day after Tamil Nadu ministers belonging to the Sasikala faction welcomed the idea of holding talks over merging with the breakaway O Panneerselvam faction, the former state chief minister, addressing a press conference in Chennai, spelled out his demands on Tuesday.

“We have sent a special petition to the EC to declare Sasikala’s appointment as general secretary as illegal,” Panneerselvam said. He also targetted deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran in his address, saying he tarnished the image of the party. “The fact that they gave Rs 4000 per voter and subsequent IT raids. You have seen how he tried to bribe the voter and the Election Commission,” he said.

OPS also sought a judicial probe into the death of former party supremo Jayalalithaa. “Want the world to know what kind of medical treatment given to Amma,” he said.

On Monday night, over 20 ministers held an emergency meeting at the residence of Minister for Industries, P Thangamani after Delhi Police booked Dinakaran for allegedly trying to influence two poll panel officials to rule in his favour in the party’s election symbol case. The police arrested an alleged middle, Sukesh Chandrashekar, from a five star hotel and recovered over Rs 1 crore from him. Dinakaran, however, denied having any links with Chandrashekar and claimed the charges against him were politically motivated. He is expected to travel to Bengaluru and visit Sasikala in prison.

After last night’s meeting, Finance Minister D Jayakumar welcomed OPS statement over the possible merger. The Sasikala faction is likely to constitute a committee of 12 senior ministers and hold talks with the OPS faction.

