O Paneerselvam like a brother, we will work together soon: Tamil Nadu Minister

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam (PTI Photo) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Sunday said former chief minister O Paneerselvam was like a brother and AIADMK’s two factions will work together soon. Denying allegations that the government had created obstacles for a proposed meeting by Paneerselvam in the city last night, Velumani told reporters here that there was no truth in the charges and permission was given days ahead of the programme.

“There are certain forces to create problems,” he said. “OPS (Paneerselvam) is like a brother and the Two Leaves symbol will be retrieved at the earliest and both will work together,” he said.

Velumani’s comments come two days after Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said he believed that the warring AIADMK factions, headed by him and his predecessor (Panneerselvam) respectively would unite. On the controversy over desilting at Katcharayan lake in Edappadi, the chief minister’s constituency in Salem district, he said that there was a political motive behind it.

Velumani also said DMK, when it was part of the ruling alliance led by the Congress for one decade, did nothing for the benefit of Tamil Nadu, adding that they even failed to tackle the power cuts issue then.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App