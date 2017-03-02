General body meeting of LPG distributors federation held

A general body meeting of the All India LPG Distributors Federation (NWR) was held in the city on Wednesday.

During the meeting which was presided over by Captain K J S Buttar, the distributors raised the issue of appointment of new distributors, as it is severely affecting the viability of existing distributors. A statement said that a large number of distributors of J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh attended the meeting.

Reclassification of urban distributors supplying in rural areas for many years is to be re-designated as ‘Rurban’, as their sales are rural-urban in nature, the statement said.

It said that shortage of product (LPG) with BPCL was also discussed during the meeting, as were several other issues. The house passed a resolution approving the financial accounts and appreciating the working of the president and executive committee, and asked them to continue further and do what is necessary to safeguard the interest of the LPG distributors fraternity.