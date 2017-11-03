Nusra Front car bomb kills nine in southwest Syria

Syria- Representational image (Source: Reuters) Syria- Representational image (Source: Reuters)

At least nine people were killed and 23 others were injured after a car bomb explosion in a government-held village in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra area on Friday.

The bomb attack was followed by Rockets and gunfire in Hadher, close to the Israeli-held Golan Heights, a Reuters report said, adding the number of casualties was expected to rise.

Clashes were also reported in the area between the Syrian army and the militants by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A group called Nusra Front has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The group re-branded itself as Tahrir al-Sham in January after it severed ties with al Qaeda last year.

Opposed to the Syrian regime, the jihadist group is the dominant faction in the northwestern rebel-held province of Idlib.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd