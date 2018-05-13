Nurses are true nation-builders, says President Ram Nath Kovind

The nursing community serves the people with devotion and commitment and the entire nation is grateful for this, said the President. (File) The nursing community serves the people with devotion and commitment and the entire nation is grateful for this, said the President. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Awards to 35 nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind lauded the dedication and contribution of nurses to the nation while addressing the event organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “A nurse, who is helping a patient in a remote village, in fighting a serious illness, is a nation-builder. The nursing community serves the people with devotion and commitment and the entire nation is grateful for this,” the President said.

International Nurses Day is an occasion for the entire nursing community to remember Florence Nightingale and renew their commitment to her ideals, the President noted. “In the past few years, the number of registered nurses and other health workers has crossed 27 lakh (till March 2017 in India). But this number is not sufficient,” he said.

