Nurpur bus tragedy: 9-year-old succumbs, toll rises to 28

Death toll in the Nurpur bus accident rose to 28 on Sunday after another schoolkid, Nitish Pathania, succumbed to his injuries at the Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot. The number of children dead in the accident has risen to 24. Nitish was nine years old and had suffered head injuries in the accident. Despite specialised surgeries to save his life, the doctors on Sunday said that they could not save him.

“I had hope that all 11 children will return home well but this news is shocking. The doctors tried their best and provided all care to the children needed, said Nurpur BJP MLA Rakesh Pathania. Expressing grief at the news, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that efforts were being made to ensure that other injured children recover fast.

The state government has given a relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who had also visited the families, announced that a memorial will be built at the village which lost maximum number of 16 children with public contributions and donations from sitting and former MLAs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App