Number of schemes initiated for prosperity of Bundelkhand: Government

The government today said it has initiated a number of schemes, including four irrigation projects, to take the parched region of Bundelkhand on the path of prosperity. “The government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for irrigation under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY), which has identified 99 projects. Out of these, four projects are for Bundelkhand region,” said Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala.

He was replying to a debate on a private member resolution during which the members were of the view that not much has happened in the parched region even after the previous UPA government had given Rs 7,000 crore package.

The Bundelkand region falls in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and has been suffering from severe droughts and scaracity of water for many years.

The minister said the government is not just working to improve the irrigation but is also providing better quality seeds and farm technologies to the farmers.

“We are also working to increase live stock ouput and have allocated Rs 8,000 crore for the dairy sector. Some of the benefits of this initiative will also go to Bundelkhand region,” Rupala said.

He also talked about introduction of drip irrigation technology in Bundelkhand to deal with scarcity of water in the region.

“With all these measures, I think that the region would move in the direction of prosperity,” the minister said.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said, “Some of the irrigation schemes were there but funds were not allocated under those programmes. Now we have changed the process and have allocated the funds.”

Citing an example, he said that delivering a baby is not enough as one has to bring the child up to dispense with his or her responsibility.

