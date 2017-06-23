Stop Republic TV from hurting me and my family: Anti-nuclear activist SP Udayakumar writes to Press Council

Anti-nuclear activist S P Udayakumar, known for his protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant project, on Thursday wrote a letter to Press Council of India chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad raising allegations of harassment against news channel Republic TV. In his letter, Udayakumar said he wishes to bring the council’s attention towards the “ongoing deceit and harassment of me and my family by Mr. Arnab Ranjan Goswami and a few of his colleagues such as Shweta and Sanjeev from the Republic TV.”
Talking about the “sting operation” reportage being carried out by the channel, raising allegations against him of receiving foreign funds, Udayakumar, in the letter, gave a detailed description of the events that played out before the reportage. Describing Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as “abhorrent, abrasive and even abusive”, the PMANE convenor said he gave his clarifications in a panel discussion on Republic TV.
He further added that reporter Sanjeev from the channel harassed his family members while he was taking part in the channel’s panel discussion. “As I was taking part in their discussion from Kumbakonam town where I was attending an agitation, Republic TV reporter Sanjeev was standing in front of my home at Nagercoil from 2 pm till 11 pm that night harassing my parents aged 85 and 82 respectively, my wife and school-going son,” Udayakumar wrote. He further added that the reporters, continued “hounding” his family members with “their high-handed behaviour” in a bid to seek a response from them over the allegations, even after they told them that he was out of town.
Udayakumar also alleged that the channel is showing “slanderous reports” about him in a bid to “raise the TRP rate”. Asking PCI to intervene and stop Republic TV from causing more “mental agony to me and my entire family”, the anti-nuclear activist said such behaviour should be unacceptable in a democracy. “This kind of indecent and abusive behavior of an anchor and reporters is unacceptable in a democracy… may I request you to do the needful to stop this anti-people TV from hurting me and more people in future, please,” he wrote in the letter.
- Jun 23, 2017 at 11:54 amIs it not a attack on the free press... Why this fellow instead of answering issues raised in sting operation diverting the issue by raising irrelevant issues ... Why he is complaining to PCI .. because some of his friends sitting in PCI advised him to do so...just book him and deport him in Indian ocean...Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 11:41 amIt was so wonderful when the media hounded Modi for yeard and years, not just raising allegations, but virtually passing judgements...why are people complaining much lesser inconveniences now?Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 11:36 amThis Udayakumar is a crook and its high time that traitor is put behind the barsReply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 11:26 amThe psychology of ARG is not different from that of Adolf Hitler which the latter acquired during his unemployed days on the streets of Vienna. Basically it is of taking revenge on an entire society, for being peaceful and conscientious, while this self-appointed greatest hero of all times is suffering from neglect, assailing the Quixotian windmills. The sadder and more worrisome part is, at other times, this hero would be zeroed, but now he is the dog on only one leash, that of wiser, more cunning people who play Hitler but actually revere baniyagiri. While they enjoy watching their critics suffer by a thousand bites of such dogs, the nation will be decimated. Then these so-called cunning people will blame the very people who died of those dog bites for this decimation!Reply