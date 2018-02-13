NTPC to supply 300 MW power to Bangladesh at Rs 3.42/unit

Rough calculations estimate that the company would supply power at Rs 3.42 per unit to Bangladesh under this tender. (File) Rough calculations estimate that the company would supply power at Rs 3.42 per unit to Bangladesh under this tender. (File)

State-run power giant NTPC’s arm NVVN has emerged as the lowest bidder for supply of 300 MW power to Bangladesh for 15 years at an estimated tariff of Rs 3.42 per unit. The company is expecting a revenue of Rs 900 crore every year for supplying 300 MW under a tender floated by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), a source said.

Rough calculations estimate that the company would supply power at Rs 3.42 per unit to Bangladesh under this tender, reports PTI. “NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, emerged as successful bidder (L1), both in short term and long term for 300 MW power,” the company said in a statement.

Financial bid was opened on February 11, it said. The company, however, did not disclose the tariff it quoted to emerge as L-1 bidder under the tender floated by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). According to company estimates, its average tariff for the nine-month period from April till December for this fiscal was Rs 3.26 per unit.

The BPDB had invited tenders for supply of 500 MW power from India for short term (June 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019) and long term (January 1, 2020 to May 31, 2033). NVVN, Adani Group, PTC and Singapore-bases Sembcorp submitted bids by the scheduled date of January 11. NTPC said supply of electricity is likely to commence from June 2018 after commissioning of 500 MW HVDC inter-connection project between India and Bangladesh.

At present, India exports approximately 600 MW electricity to Bangladesh.

