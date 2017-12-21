NTPC redux: Boiler blast at Bihar sugar mill kills 4 labourers, owner arrested

ANI reported that the incident in Bihar took place late Wednesday night and several people were injured. (Source: ANI) ANI reported that the incident in Bihar took place late Wednesday night and several people were injured. (Source: ANI)

In an incident reminiscent of the NTPC tragedy in Uttar Pradesh last month, four labourers died on Wednesday night after a boiler exploded at Sasa Musa sugar mill in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. Even though the boiler blast at state-run NTPC’s Unchahar power plant in Raebareli was at a much larger scale, killing about 46 people, the tragedies highlight the lack of precautions and safety norms followed by our industries.

ANI reported that the incident in Bihar took place late Wednesday night and several people were injured and being taken to the hospital. The reason behind the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained, even though police have arrested the owner of the sugar mill.

The incident brings back memories of the November 1 blast at Rae Bareli, one of the worst industrial disasters in the country. A report has found that “violation of safety norms” and the “tearing hurry” shown in commissioning a power unit were key reasons behind the NTPC power plant explosion. The report also said migrant labourers with no formal training and safety gears were forced to carry out critical operations of the project.

On November 5, at least 15 labourers were injured, seven of them seriously, when a fire broke out at a mill following an explosion in an oil tank on Hisar-Tohan road in Haryana. The explosion in the oil tank took place following a leakage in the boiler, police had said.

