NTPC power plant blast: NHRC issues notice to UP govt, says official

The incident happened on Wednesday in Unchahar of Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh, injuring close to 70 people. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) The incident happened on Wednesday in Unchahar of Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh, injuring close to 70 people. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday in connection with the death of more than 25 people in the NTPC plant blast at Rae Bareli, an official told PTI. The incident happened on Wednesday in Unchahar of Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than 100 people. Most of the injured persons have been shifted to medical facilities in Lucknow, out of whom six have 90 per cent burns.

Expressing its concern over the incident, the NHRC said in a statement a “high-level probe into the matter is immediately required to ascertain the negligence and errors, if any, behind the incident, which involves the right to life”. It said there was a need to ensure that such tragedies do not recur. The notice has been sent to the chief secretary of the state. A detailed report is expected from the government within six weeks, the rights panel said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs two lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased persons, as well as Rs 50,000 compensation to the families of those injured in the explosion.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday had also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh and Rs 50,000 to the families of the deceased and the grievously injured, respectively.

The blast had occurred when a 50 megawatt boiler at the plant in Unit 6, commissioned only six months ago, exploded. In its official response, the NTPC said the tragedy occurred due to “hot flue gases and steam”.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd