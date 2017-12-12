NTPC official questioned by CBI in corruption case

CBI sources said Biswal was questioned at the agency headquarters along with Umapathi Reddy, the father of another accused Rohit Reddy Bathina, the director of BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited. CBI sources said Biswal was questioned at the agency headquarters along with Umapathi Reddy, the father of another accused Rohit Reddy Bathina, the director of BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited.

The CBI on Monday questioned a member of the board of directors of NTPC in connection with a case of corruption it has registered against him.

Sources said Kulamani Biswal, director (finance) of NTPC, was called for questioning on Sunday as well.

The agency has booked Biswal for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractor of NTPC to fund his foreign travels.

He was to leave for Australia on Monday with his family but aborted his travel plan following the case.

CBI sources said Biswal was questioned at the agency headquarters along with Umapathi Reddy, the father of another accused Rohit Reddy Bathina, the director of BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited.

Meanwhile, arrested accused Prabhat Kumar, an alleged confidant of Reddy, has been sent to judicial custody, the CBI sources said.

Biswal, Reddy and Kumar were booked by the CBI on December 7 and the agency had also carried out searches at their homes. The agency had attempted to arrest Biswal and Kumar at the time of alleged bribe exchange but the operation was not successful and only Kumar was arrested with the money.

Kumar was assigned to deliver Rs 5 lakh for alleged illegal gratification to Biswal, the sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App