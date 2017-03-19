NTPC commissions second unit of Mouda Super Thermal Power Station

State-run power producer NTPC on Sunday said it has commissioned the second unit of 660 MW of Mouda Super Thermal Power Station Stage-II. “We wish to inform that 2nd unit of 660 MW of Mouda Super Thermal Power Station Stage-II (2 X 660 MW) has been commissioned,” NTPC said in a filing to the BSE.

With this, the commissioned capacity of Mouda Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group has become 2,320 MW, 41,907 MW and 48,873 MW, respectively, it said.

NTPC had earlier said it registered a growth of 4.67 per cent in power generation at 251.036 billion units (BUs) in April-February this fiscal as compared to the year-ago period.

NTPC has a total installed capacity of 48,143 MW from its 19 coal based, 7 gas based, 10 solar PV, one Hydro and 9 Subsidiaries/Joint Venture power stations.

The company has a capacity of over 23,000 MW under implementation at 23 locations across, including 4,300 MW being undertaken by joint venture and subsidiary companies.

