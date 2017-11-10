NTPC explosion: Six more succumb to injuries, toll 42

Ruchi Ratna, NTPC Additional General Manager (PR), said that on November 8, blood donation camps were organised in the Lucknow and Delhi hospitals. (Source: PTI) Ruchi Ratna, NTPC Additional General Manager (PR), said that on November 8, blood donation camps were organised in the Lucknow and Delhi hospitals. (Source: PTI)

Six people injured in the Unchahar thermal power blast earlier this week died in the last two days, bringing the death toll to 42. According to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) officials, the six who died were under treatment in different Delhi hospitals. “At present, 28 patients are still under treatment – 15 are in Delhi and rest are in Lucknow,” said an NTPC official, adding that 10 have been discharged so far.

In Lucknow, four patients are at the SIPS Super Speciality Hospital, four at the Civil Hospital and five at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences.

“A sum of Rs 2.76 crore has been given from the NTPC as the ex-gratia and the rest Rs 3.21 crore to the labour department under the workman compensation act,” said Ruchi Ratna, NTPC Additional General Manager (PR), adding that on November 8, blood donation camps were organised in the Lucknow and Delhi hospitals.

