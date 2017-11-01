NTPC boiler explosion LIVE: Ten dead, several injured at Unchahar plant in Raebareli

Ash-pipe explosion at NTPC plant; around 100 left injured. Ash-pipe explosion at NTPC plant; around 100 left injured.

At least 10 people have been killed and several others injured when a boiler exploded at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Raebareli on Wednesday, said police. The toll is expected to rise. SP Shivhari Meena told PTI that according to initial reports “50-60 persons have suffered injuries” in the explosion. He added relief and rescue operations were underway and the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

The government has taken cognizance of the incident. PTI reported that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was away in Mauritius on a three-day official visit, ordered that necessary steps be taken for rescue and relief. “The chief minister has taken cognizance of the Unchahar accident and has directed principal secretary (home) to ensure that all steps are taken for rescue and relief,” PTI quoted principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi, who is accompanying Adityanath, as saying.

The explosion triggered panic among the workers who ran helter-skelter. The district administration rushed ambulances to the NTPC plant and directed health officials to provide prompt treatment to the injured.

Live Updates of the NTPC plant incident below

6:36 pm 10 bodies recovered, at least 60-70 people injured: UP ADG (Law and Order) on NTPC Explosion

6:28 pm Union health minister JP Nadda speaks to UP health minister, also asks Union health secy to extend all possible help.

6:27 pm

Raebareli: People injured in ash-pipe explosion at #NTPC plant being treated at district hospital. pic.twitter.com/oU8Y1Qr83r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2017

6:26 pm A 32-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leaves for Unchahar #Raebareli, ANI reports

6:21 pm: Rescue operations underway in close coordination with District Administration. Injured persons are being shifted to nearby hospitals: NTPC

6.07 pm: UP Chief Minister announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for critically injured & Rs 25,000 for injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd