NTPC blast: Two injured men admitted in Safdurjung Hospital

MoS Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel visited NTPC explosion victims at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi (Source: Twitter/ ANI photo) MoS Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel visited NTPC explosion victims at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi (Source: Twitter/ ANI photo)

Two middle-aged men, who have suffered serious burn injuries in the NTPC boiler blast in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, were on Thursday admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital, doctors said. More people, who have sustained grievous injuries in the incident, are likely to be brought for treatment at the hospital as well the AIIMS, a senior official of the health ministry said.

“Two middle-aged men have been admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital’s burn emergency department,” Dr Rajendra Sharma, Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital said. Meanwhile, police said, a green corridor facility was given to two ambulances belonging to a private hospital for ferrying the NTPC blast burn patients.

The injured were taken from Gurgaon to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, covering a distance of 21 kms in 24 minutes. The ambulances had left Gurgaon at 07:31 pm, they said. All necessary arrangements have been made at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Safdurjung Hospital “as directed by the Union Health Minister”, the official said.

“About nine patients are likely to be shifted here today,” he added. Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel visited the Safdarjung hospital tonight to oversee and ensure that the blast burn patients get the best treatment and care. Earlier in the day, the NTPC said in a statement the toll in the massive explosion in the boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC’s Unchahar plant has reached 29, while 85 are being treated at hospitals in Rae Bareli and Lucknow.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda is in regular contact with the state authorities, the health ministry official said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is abroad, had announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured, besides Rs 25,000 for other injured workers.

The NTPC has initiated a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the blast. In a statement, the NTPC has said that at unit number 6 of its Unchahar plant, there was a sudden abnormal sound at 20-meter elevation around 3.30 on Wednesday afternoon. The 1,550-MW plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to officials, and employs around 870 people.

