NTPC blast leaves 16 dead: Sonia Gandhi express condolence, asks Congress workers to help in relief works

NTPC explosion: An explosion ripped a boiler in the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant in Raebareli. PTI NTPC explosion: An explosion ripped a boiler in the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant in Raebareli. PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the NTPC boiler explosion in her Lok Sabha constituency Raebareli. 16 persons were reported dead and many injured in a blast at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Raebareli. Gandhi requested the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and asked state Congress committee and party workers to provide necessary help in relief works and possible assistance to the families of the injured.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed shock and horror at the terrible tragedy in Raebareli," a statement by the party said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, too, said he was disturbed by the incident and urged the authorities to provide all help to the injured. "Disturbed by the NTPC plant incident. My condolences are with the families of those who died. Urge the authorities to provide immediate help to the injured," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Adityanath ordered that necessary steps be taken for rescue and relief. The CM has taken cognisance of the Unchahar accident and has directed principal secretary (home) to ensure that all steps are taken for rescue and relief, principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi, who is accompanying Adityanath, said.

"The chief minister expressed his condolences over the deaths of workers in the Unchahar NTPC unit and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured besides Rs 25,000 for other injured workers," Awasthi said.

– PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd