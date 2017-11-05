NTPC blast: Five critical patients airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi

At SGPGI, only five patients are undergoing treatment at present. SGPGI Director Rakesh Kapoor said their condition is stable. (Source: PTI photo) At SGPGI, only five patients are undergoing treatment at present. SGPGI Director Rakesh Kapoor said their condition is stable. (Source: PTI photo)

A DAY after the toll in NTPC’s Unchahar plant accident touched 32, five critical patients were airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow’s KGMU and civil hospitals on Saturday. Arrangements are being made to send six patients from the civil hospital to Delhi on Sunday.

Till Friday, 21 injured had been airlifted to Delhi from Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited SGPGI, the civil hospital, and KGMU in the city.

“Two patients admitted at the civil hospital were sent to Delhi today while one was discharged,” Medical Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Dubey said. While three patients from KGMU were sent to Delhi through a green corridor, one injured was discharged.

At SGPGI, only five patients are undergoing treatment at present. SGPGI Director Rakesh Kapoor said their condition is stable.

On Friday, the state government had released Rs 41 lakh to SGPGI for treatment of patients. “The hospital administration had given an estimate of Rs 41 lakh. We have released the money,” said Rae Bareli District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

He added that while most of the injured had received ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 announced by the chief minister, those in serious condition with no immediate family members around were left. “We also have to give Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased… the procedure to identify them is on,” Khatri said.

